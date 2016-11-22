Samsung Pay opens pairing for Gear S3 smartwatch

Saturday 24 December 2016 | RSS

 
    Samsung Pay will be supported on Samsung’s Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier smartwatches without having to be paired with a Samsung smartphone. “If you pair the device with any Android smartphone with KitKat or newer, Samsung Pay will work,” 9to5mac reports. “Samsung could release the Samsung Pay app for other Android devices to power the Gear S3, or the company could integrate that service into the Gear Manager app which handles the connection with the wearable.” Samsung unveiled the Gear S3 with Samsung Pay support in September 2016.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 22 November 2016, 12:36

    • Benjamin Dover

      I have the Samsung Gear S3 paired with an LG G5. Works great, except for no email for non-Samsung phones. But on the subject of SAMSUNG PAY, I cannot find the app anywhere for the watch.

      • Mitesh Patel

        So the samsung pay does actually work without a samsung phone? Picked up my gear s3 today, just waiting to open it

        • Benjamin Dover

          Yes, it works on the S3 just fine, without the need for the Samsung phone.

          One subtle difference that may or may not matter: Samsung Pay on a Samsung phone has a certain “rewards” program, where you get points. This does not apply to S3 users.

          Also, Samsung Pay on a Samsung phone allows you to add “loyalty cards,” such as your Costco or Starbucks cards. This feature is not available for S3 users.

          I do not know why Samsung would decide to do things this way.

      • Sahil Naran

        I am using a Sony Z3 but samsung pay is not showing up in my application. How did you get it to show? Also, I can’t seem to find uber.

