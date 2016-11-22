Samsung Pay opens pairing for Gear S3 smartwatch

News in brief

Samsung Pay will be supported on Samsung’s Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier smartwatches without having to be paired with a Samsung smartphone. “If you pair the device with any Android smartphone with KitKat or newer, Samsung Pay will work,” 9to5mac reports. “Samsung could release the Samsung Pay app for other Android devices to power the Gear S3, or the company could integrate that service into the Gear Manager app which handles the connection with the wearable.” Samsung unveiled the Gear S3 with Samsung Pay support in September 2016.