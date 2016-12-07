Saturday 24 December 2016 | RSS

 
    E-wallet added to Carrefour Romania app

    Supermarket chain Carrefour Romania has integrated card transactions provider Romcard’s e-wallet into its Carrefour Pay mobile app. “Romcard is managing an important part of the Carrefour Pay application — card and user registration, processing of the transactions generated with the cards enrolled in the e-wallet and users’ database management,” Romcard says.

    Published • Last updated 7 December 2016, 09:47

