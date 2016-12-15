Smart machines to enter mainstream in five years

Smart machines incorporating cognitive computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning will enter mainstream adoption by 2021, with 30% adoption by large companies, a report from Gartner says. Spending on smart machine consulting and system integration services will rise from US$451m in 2016 to nearly US$29bn in 2021, the technology research company adds. “Smart machines will profoundly change the way work is done and how value is created,” says Susan Tan from Gartner.
