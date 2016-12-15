Wirecard adds backing to Pay by Bank

Saturday 24 December 2016 | RSS

 
    German payments technology provider Wirecard has become the latest to announce its support for Pay by Bank, the mobile payments app developed by VocaLink’s Zapp. “Wirecard will bring the power of Pay by Bank app to its mobile payment solution Boon,” Wirecard says, adding it “will incorporate the Pay by Bank app into its UK online merchant acquiring suite of alternative payment options.” UK bank Barclays will be the first to make Pay by Bank available to consumers following beta tests.

