More US firms offer Apple Pay

US airline United Airlines, domain name provider GoDaddy and donation platform Causemo are among the latest businesses offering Apple Pay, Apple Insider reports. United is supporting Apple Pay in its iOS app, GoDaddy is offering Apple Pay to merchants operating online stores, while Causemo is activating web-based Apple Pay. Some 35% of US retailers now support Apple Pay, its chief Jennifer Bailey has revealed.
