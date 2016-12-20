Huawei Pay NFC mobile payments rolled out across China public transport

PARTNER NEWS: Smartphone maker Huawei is to begin rolling out NFC mobile payments for public transport in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Beijing through Huawei Pay, which launched in China in September 2016.

The company is working with NXP to allow passengers with Huawei Honor 8 and Honor V8 handsets to preload the ticket fare to Huawei Pay and tap their device against contactless readers when boarding.

“Delivering mobile transit services to Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Beijing on top of Shanghai is a significant milestone,” says Rafael Sotomayor from NXP.

NXP is also working with handset manufacturer Xiaomi to roll out NFC mobile transit services across China, reporting in October 2016 that activation rates for the service grew more than 15% in Shanghai and over 20% in Shenzhen since services on the Mi 5 smartphone launched in June this year.

