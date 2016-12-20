Thursday 22 December 2016 | RSS

 
    Contactless ticket trial for Sydney public transport

    Cubic Transportation Systems says it is working with Transport for New South Wales to trial contactless ticketing across Sydney’s public transport network in 2017, allowing “commuters of participating payment schemes to tap their contactless bank card on Opal readers to pay for travel”. The trial follows Cubic’s licensing agreement with Transport for London in July 2016 to take the network’s contactless ticketing system to other major cities.

