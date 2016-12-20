Thursday 22 December 2016 | RSS

 
    Contactless ticketing for Bucharest subway

    Romanian bank BCR is installing a contactless ticketing system across the Bucharest subway, in partnership with transport operator Metrorex, Mastercard and Visa. “BCR has developed an integrated solution that enables any contactless bank card, issued anywhere in the world, to pay for a journey,” BCR says. The service is being installed in all metro stations in the capital, with 164 access gates completed before the end of 2016.

