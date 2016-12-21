Thursday 22 December 2016 | RSS

 
    Apple Pay adds Chinese and US banks

    Apple has added 14 banks and credit unions to its list of financial institutions in China supporting Apple Pay, and a further 30 in the US. With the additions “Apple currently lists a total of 58 banks and credit unions in mainland China offering the service to customers,” 9to5mac reports.

