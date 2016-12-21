Thursday 22 December 2016 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Malaysia bank launches HCE mobile payments

    Customers of Malaysia’s CIMB Bank can make host card emulation (HCE) mobile payments using CIMB Pay — a new service that supports Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards. “It is also a comprehensive lifestyle app where you can search, discover and receive the latest, nearest and attractive deals that CIMB cards have to offer,” the bank says.

    Published 21 December 2016

