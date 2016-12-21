Thursday 22 December 2016 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    White paper explores digital transformation in banking

    News in brief

    A 21-page white paper examining the digital banking market is available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘The Formula — Digital Transformation in Banking White Paper 2016’ has been produced and sponsored by Gemalto in association with Juniper Research, and sets out a series of recommendations for traditional, digital- and mobile-only banks on how to succeed in the changing global banking industry. The white paper has been approved by the NFC World editorial team.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 21 December 2016, 12:31

