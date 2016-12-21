White paper explores digital transformation in banking

News in brief

A 21-page white paper examining the digital banking market is available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘The Formula — Digital Transformation in Banking White Paper 2016’ has been produced and sponsored by Gemalto in association with Juniper Research, and sets out a series of recommendations for traditional, digital- and mobile-only banks on how to succeed in the changing global banking industry. The white paper has been approved by the NFC World editorial team.