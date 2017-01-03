Google adds payments to Android Wear

Google will launch two flagship smartwatches that include support for Android Pay mobile payments in the first quarter of 2017, Jeff Chang, product manager for Android Wear at Google, has told The Verge. A Google Play Services v10.0 APK teardown revealed plans to add support for Android Pay to Android Wear 2.0 in November 2016.
