    Mobile wallet provider to launch payments bank

    Indian mobile payments provider Paytm has been granted permission from the Reserve Bank of India to formally launch a payments bank. “Our aim is to build a new business model in the banking industry, focussed on bringing financial services to hundreds of millions of unserved or underserved Indians,” the company says.

