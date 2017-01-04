Wednesday 4 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Singapore bank offers Apple Pay cashback reward

    Customers of Singapore bank POSB are being given S$8 (US$5.54) cashback when using Apple Pay to pay for purchases at major supermarkets, including NTUC Fairprice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong. The offer is valid for POSB/DBS Mastercard cardmembers with a minimum spend of S$80 (US$55.51) per transaction. The offer will run until 11 February 2017 with cashback credited within 60 days following the end of the promotion period.

