Singapore bank offers Apple Pay cashback reward

News in brief

Customers of Singapore bank POSB are being given S$8 (US$5.54) cashback when using Apple Pay to pay for purchases at major supermarkets, including NTUC Fairprice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong. The offer is valid for POSB/DBS Mastercard cardmembers with a minimum spend of S$80 (US$55.51) per transaction. The offer will run until 11 February 2017 with cashback credited within 60 days following the end of the promotion period.