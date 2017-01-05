NXP reveals solutions for secure wearables and IoT at CES 2017

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has unveiled a series of solutions for secure wearables and the Internet of Things (IoT) at CES 2017, including a new test bed to support the development of products and applications using embedded secure element (eSE) technology and a new module to add support for NFC to a wide range of wearables, home appliances and IoT devices.

The new R&D test bed for NXP’s Secure Service Development Platform (SSDP), which lets developers quickly build secure applications that make use of eSEs, will accelerate the time to market for wearables, the company says.

As examples of success stories coming out of the new test bed, NXP cites Swedish partner Palago’s development of multiple contactless transaction services using wearables and Canadian company uConekt’s uBolt tamper-resistant wearable bracelet to store personal and private information.

Meanwhile, the new MikroElektronika NFC click module adds support for NFC to Hexiwear wearable devices, smart home and IoT devices, removing barriers to adoption by making it easy to include NFC functionality, NXP says.

NXP has also announced at CES that it is working with Microsoft on an end-to-end solution project for securing connected things using the Microsoft Azure IoT Hub. The company’s Mifare Desfire EV2 contactless ICs are also being used to power all-in-one NFC badges issued to CES attendees that let them enter the exhibition, ride the Las Vegas Monorail and access bike-sharing services.

A wide range of innovations from NXP’s automotive, IoT and charging businesses are also on show at CES 2017. Full details are in the press release below: