Asus unveils smartphone that supports AR and VR

News in brief

Asus has announced the first smartphone to support both Google’s Tango 3D augmented reality and Daydream virtual reality technologies. The ZenFone AR, announced at CES 2017, comes with three rear cameras to create a three-dimensional model of the phone’s surroundings and track its motion. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, Asus suggests the phone could help users tackle home-improvement projects and play more by interacting with virtual objects.