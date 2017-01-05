Thursday 5 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Moscow Metro cuts ticket price for Apple Pay users

    Commuters paying with Apple Pay or a contactless bank card across the Moscow metro are receiving a 20% discount off the ticketing price, Russian publication Appsad reports. Apple Pay was introduced on the Moscow Central Ring rail line in December 2016, and passengers were given free travel every Monday throughout the month when choosing to pay using the mobile payment service.

