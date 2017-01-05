Thursday 5 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Mastercard ‘selfie pay’ biometric service heads to Singapore

    News in brief

    Mastercard is preparing to launch its ‘selfie pay’ biometric Identity Check Mobile service in Singapore this year, according to The Business Times. “No specific date has been set for the launch,” the publication reports. Identity Check Mobile, which allows cardholders to authenticate online payments by scanning their fingerprint or by taking a selfie, rolled out to Latin America in December 2016. It became available to US financial institutions in 2016, with a global expansion expected during 2017.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 5 January 2017, 15:55

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , Trials and live services: ,

    More headlines...

     
     