Mastercard ‘selfie pay’ biometric service heads to Singapore

Mastercard is preparing to launch its ‘selfie pay’ biometric Identity Check Mobile service in Singapore this year, according to The Business Times. “No specific date has been set for the launch,” the publication reports. Identity Check Mobile, which allows cardholders to authenticate online payments by scanning their fingerprint or by taking a selfie, rolled out to Latin America in December 2016. It became available to US financial institutions in 2016, with a global expansion expected during 2017.
