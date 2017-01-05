Biometric rear-view mirror offers in-car authentication and payments

An in-car biometric rear-view mirror that authenticates the driver using iris recognition technology has been unveiled by automotive electronics firm Gentex at CES 2017. The system, delivered in partnership with biometrics firm Delta ID, would identify the driver and, if authorised, start the car, automatically adjust mirrors, steering wheel and seat, and offer music favourites. Gentex adds it could also authorise and allocate payments “including incidentals like tolls and parking and eventually even gas and fast food”.
