Android Pay heading to Russia in 2017

Google is planning to bring Android Pay to Russia this year, according to Russian newspaper Izvestia. The mobile payment service is expected to launch with support from Alfa-Bank, B&N Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Tinkoff Bank.
