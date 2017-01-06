Android Pay heading to Russia in 2017

Friday 6 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Google is planning to bring Android Pay to Russia this year, according to Russian newspaper Izvestia. The mobile payment service is expected to launch with support from Alfa-Bank, B&N Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Tinkoff Bank.

