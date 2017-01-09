Barclays to issue cards with dynamic CVV?

News in brief

UK bank Barclays is planning to issue bank cards that replace the three-digit security number on the back of the card with a dynamic CVV code that changes periodically to tackle online purchasing fraud, according to The Telegraph. The cards would also include contactless technology, and either a Wifi aerial or Bluetooth. “Unfortunately, at this stage and due to the nature of the project, we aren’t able to provide further insight in how it might one day look for consumers,” Barclays told NFC World.