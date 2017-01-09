Samsung Pay doubles users every week since Samsung Rewards launch

The number of daily Samsung Pay users has doubled every week since the launch of Samsung Rewards in the US in November 2016, the company’s Nana Murugesan revealed during a panel session at CES 2017. “The company has also seen an increase in the number of what it is calling power users — that is, those making frequent (almost once every day) payments using the technology,” Android Headlines reports.
