    Samsung Pay available in Thailand

    Samsung Pay is now available in Thailand through an early access programme, the company has confirmed to NFC World. Supporting banks include KTC, Citi, SCB, KBank, Krungsri Consumer and Bangkok Bank. Samsung Pay confirmed it would be launching the mobile payment service in Thailand in October 2016.

