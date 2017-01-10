Germany to get nationwide mobile ticketing system

The German transport minister has unveiled plans to launch a single ticketing system across “almost all” cities in Germany that will enable commuters to pay with a chip card or mobile phone by 2019. “The goal is that customers of 370 transport companies benefit from the initiative. That would be 75% of the population,” Funke Mediengruppe reports.
