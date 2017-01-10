Tuesday 10 January 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Germany to get nationwide mobile ticketing system

    The German transport minister has unveiled plans to launch a single ticketing system across “almost all” cities in Germany that will enable commuters to pay with a chip card or mobile phone by 2019. “The goal is that customers of 370 transport companies benefit from the initiative. That would be 75% of the population,” Funke Mediengruppe reports.

    10 January 2017

