Guide explains key concepts of tokenization

A 12-page guide that presents an overview of tokenization, how it secures mobile payments and where it fits into the payment processing chain is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘Quick Guide: Tokenization’ has been produced by Rambus Bell ID for those new to tokenization or who need to understand the key concepts involved.
