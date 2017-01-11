Vehicle recognition used in ad campaign

Vehicle recognition is being used to deliver advertisements for luxury holidays in Bermuda to London drivers with high-value cars. If a car valued at more than £40,000 (US$48,586) and less than four years old is detected passing a billboard, a personalised advertisement with messages such as “Hello Bermudaful in the Range Rover” is displayed. The campaign is run by Media Agency Group on behalf of Bermuda Tourism.
