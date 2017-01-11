Wednesday 11 January 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Vehicle recognition used in ad campaign

    News in brief

    Vehicle recognition is being used to deliver advertisements for luxury holidays in Bermuda to London drivers with high-value cars. If a car valued at more than £40,000 (US$48,586) and less than four years old is detected passing a billboard, a personalised advertisement with messages such as “Hello Bermudaful in the Range Rover” is displayed. The campaign is run by Media Agency Group on behalf of Bermuda Tourism.

