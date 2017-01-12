PayPal extends NFC payments with Discover

Thursday 12 January 2017 | RSS

 
    US consumers will be able to make NFC mobile payments using PayPal at the point of sale wherever Discover is accepted, and use their Discover Cashback Bonus to pay at online and mobile merchants that accept PayPal. “The agreement provides PayPal with access to Discover’s tokenization services,” PayPal says. PayPal extended its support for NFC mobile payments through a deal with Visa in July 2016 and partnership with Mastercard in September.

