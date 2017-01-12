Gemalto secures mobile payments and loyalty pilot

PARTNER NEWS: Retail giant Carrefour is piloting a mobile payments and loyalty service in France, secured with Gemalto’s Mobile Protector platform, that allows customers to validate payments with a PIN code or their fingerprint, receive and redeem coupons and access loyalty programs. The Wa! mobile wallet was originally developed by French bank BNP Paribas and merged with Carrefour’s Fivory electronic wallet in October 2016 to create a “unified, universal mobile payment solution”.
