    Australian bank offers instant digital card replacement

    Customers of Australian bank ANZ who report their card as lost or stolen will be issued with a replacement card instantly through Apple Pay or Android Pay. “Now our customers can keep using their digital wallet to make purchases while they wait for the new physical card to arrive in the mail,” says ANZ’s Katherine Bray. ANZ began support for Apple Pay in April 2016 and for Android Pay three months later.

