US bank to upgrade all ATMs for mobile withdrawals

News in brief

US bank Wells Fargo expects to be the first bank to fully convert all its ATMs to support a mobile withdrawals service, allowing customers to get cash by entering an eight-digit code generated by the bank’s app plus their PIN into the machine, CNN Money reports. The bank will begin enabling its 13,000 ATMs in spring 2017. Reports that Wells Fargo was working to add NFC to its ATMs emerged in February 2016.