Monday 16 January 2017

 
    25% of UK card payments now contactless

    A quarter of all UK card transactions in November 2016 were made using contactless debit and credit cards, The UK Cards Association reveals. A record £2.9bn (US$3.5bn), from 325m purchases, was spent using the technology during the month — an increase of 184% from November 2015 when contactless spending passed £1bn in a month for the first time.

