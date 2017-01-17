Tuesday 17 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Facebook gets Spanish e-money licence

    Facebook has obtained a licence to manage money transfers between users in Spain, according to El Pais. “After informing the Bank of Spain, Facebook is now on the financial institution’s registry of electronic money agencies,” the publication reports. “Facebook has yet to explain how it plans to roll out the service.” Facebook was granted an e-money licence to launch Messenger payments in Europe in December 2016.

