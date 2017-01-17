Apple Pay offers Chinese New Year discounts

Apple Pay users in Singapore are being offered a string of discounts when using the mobile payment service to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Deals include discounts of up to 20% at retailers including Cotton:On, Factorie, Rubi, Typo and Topshop, and S$30 (US$21.12) cashback on a first Apple Pay transaction made through Standard Chartered.
