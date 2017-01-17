US bank backs top five mobile payment services

US bank Fifth Third has announced it will support the five major mobile payment services — Android Pay, Apple Pay, Masterpass, Microsoft Wallet and Samsung Pay. “Consumers are rapidly adopting mobile payments and we are providing our customers with every option available,” says Jimm Bell from Fifth Third. The bank has witnessed a 133% increase in mobile payments among its customers since it added Apple Pay support in 2015.
