Tuesday 17 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Japanese bank plans new biometrics firm

    News in brief

    Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is planning to establish a company that provides biometric authentication services together with a “major Japanese IT company and an Irish company as early as this spring”, The Japan News reports. “The new company aims to expand its target to include all internet services, and make them available for finance, mail order and other areas,” the publication adds.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 17 January 2017, 14:00

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     