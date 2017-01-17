Japanese bank plans new biometrics firm

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is planning to establish a company that provides biometric authentication services together with a “major Japanese IT company and an Irish company as early as this spring”, The Japan News reports. “The new company aims to expand its target to include all internet services, and make them available for finance, mail order and other areas,” the publication adds.
