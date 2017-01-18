An APK teardown conducted by XDA reveals that Google plans to add the ability to make payments directly through its Google Home voice-activated speaker powered by Google Assistant. “The string ‘you’ll soon be able to pay for things’ when you use Google Assistant indicates the service is not yet live… but it soon will be,” the publication reports. “Plus, you’ll be able to specify which Assistant-connected devices will be able to participate in making payments.”
- Google to add payments for Home Assistant?
- Japanese bank plans new biometrics firm
- Boon launches in France for Apple Pay users
- Mobile marketplace offers African farmers promise of richer, cashless harvest
- US bank backs top five mobile payment services
Explore: