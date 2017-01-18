Wednesday 18 January 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Google to add payments for Home Assistant?

    An APK teardown conducted by XDA reveals that Google plans to add the ability to make payments directly through its Google Home voice-activated speaker powered by Google Assistant. “The string ‘you’ll soon be able to pay for things’ when you use Google Assistant indicates the service is not yet live… but it soon will be,” the publication reports. “Plus, you’ll be able to specify which Assistant-connected devices will be able to participate in making payments.”

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 18 January 2017, 10:37

