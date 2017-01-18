GlobalPlatform standardises TEE management

Standards body GlobalPlatform has published a framework detailing how trusted applications hosted on a GlobalPlatform compliant Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) can be remotely and dynamically managed. GlobalPlatform TEE Management Framework “is applicable to any type of device including mobile and IoT devices and will be used by service providers, TEE implementers, device makers, trusted application providers and trusted application managers,” the organisation says.
