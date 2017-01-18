Wednesday 18 January 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    P2P service expands to Macau

    Hong Kong ATM network Jetco has partnered with seven banks in Macau to offer Jetco Pay P2P, the mobile phone number-based transfer service that launched with 12 banks in January 2016. Participating banks include Banco Comercial De Macau, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Tai Fung Bank, Bank of China Macau Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau), Luso International Banking Limited and OCBC Wing Hang Bank. The service will roll out in the second half of 2017.

    Filed by Rian Boden Published 18 January 2017

