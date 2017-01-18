Wednesday 18 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Call to ‘digitise Indian rupee’ using blockchain

    News in brief

    “The time is ripe” for the adoption of blockchain technology in India, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s research arm which believes the technology has the potential to digitise the country’s fiat currency. “We feel that BCT [blockchain technology] has matured enough and there is sufficient awareness among the stakeholders, which makes this an appropriate time for initiating suitable efforts towards digitising the Indian rupee through BCT,” the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology says in a white paper.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 18 January 2017, 12:56

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     