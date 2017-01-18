Call to ‘digitise Indian rupee’ using blockchain

News in brief

“The time is ripe” for the adoption of blockchain technology in India, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s research arm which believes the technology has the potential to digitise the country’s fiat currency. “We feel that BCT [blockchain technology] has matured enough and there is sufficient awareness among the stakeholders, which makes this an appropriate time for initiating suitable efforts towards digitising the Indian rupee through BCT,” the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology says in a white paper.