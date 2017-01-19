Indian mobile wallet adds healthcare services

News in brief

Indian consumers can now submit prescriptions, buy medicines, find doctors and book appointments through online pharmacy Easymedico using First Global Data subsidiary Msewa’s VPayQwik mobile wallet. “Easymedico products and services will be available on the company’s VPayQwik mobile payment app, enabling Easymedico’s existing base of 500,000 customers to submit prescriptions, to purchase prescription medicines and other health products at significant discounts on VPayQwik,” First Global says.