    HSBC to launch Hong Kong P2P mobile payments app

    HSBC is to launch a P2P mobile payments app in Hong Kong early this year that will allow customers of any bank to transfer money using a recipient’s mobile phone number. The bank is issuing invitations to register for an Early Bird Sign Up promotion in exchange for HK$20 (US$2.57) credit and up to HK$100 (US$12.89) credit if customers refer a friend. HSBC supports a similar service in the UK called Paym which launched in April 2014.

