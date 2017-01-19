Niti Aayog, an Indian government policy think tank, is producing an index to rank Indian states based on the number of digital transactions made, according to Economic Times. The move follows the government’s demonetisation of Rs 500 (US$7) and Rs 1,000 ($14) banknotes and the launch of BHIM, a mobile payment service unveiled by prime minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.
- India to rank states on digital transactions
- HSBC to launch Hong Kong P2P mobile payments app
- Indian mobile wallet adds healthcare services
- Singapore commuters to get NFC-enabled transport payment wearables
- Call to ‘digitise Indian rupee’ using blockchain