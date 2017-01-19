Thursday 19 January 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    India to rank states on digital transactions

    Niti Aayog, an Indian government policy think tank, is producing an index to rank Indian states based on the number of digital transactions made, according to Economic Times. The move follows the government’s demonetisation of Rs 500 (US$7) and Rs 1,000 ($14) banknotes and the launch of BHIM, a mobile payment service unveiled by prime minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

    Published • Last updated 19 January 2017, 16:57

