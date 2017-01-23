Next iPhone to include facial or gesture recognition?

News in brief

Apple’s next iPhone could include facial or gesture recognition, according to a research note issued to clients by financial services firm Cowen and Company. “Other features include some form of facial/gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera,” analyst Timothy Arcuri wrote in the note seen by Business Insider. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the sensor could replace the existing Touch ID feature, 9to5mac adds.