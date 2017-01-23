Customers of China Merchants Bank will be able to withdraw cash using face recognition technology installed in all of the bank’s ATMs in Shanghai by the end of 2017, South China Morning Post reports. “We have launched face recognition at our ATMs for cash withdrawal to grant clients more options,” the bank’s Zhu Sihua told the publication. The bank operates nearly 1,000 ATMs in 106 cities.
- Chinese to get cash using face recognition ATMs
- Consumers to personalise makeup and perfume with electronic ink and NFC packaging
- Next iPhone to include facial or gesture recognition?
- Test for European Central Bank mobile P2P platform
- India to rank states on digital transactions
Explore: