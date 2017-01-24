Tesco rolls out mobile payments service across UK

News in brief

Tesco has made its PayQwiq mobile payments service available in all of its stores across the UK following “positive feedback” from customers during the initial roll out to 524 stores in April 2016. “Between now and 7 May 2017, new PayQwiq customers downloading the app will receive 50 Clubcard points with each of their first 10 PayQwiq transactions,” Tesco says. The service has been on trial since September 2014.