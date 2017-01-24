Tuesday 24 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Chinese third-party payment providers face client cash regulation

    The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is to ban third-party payment providers, such as Alibaba-owned Alipay, from using their clients’ money, China Daily reports. “Starting from April 17, a total of 267 third-party organisations with central bank licenses in China will have to submit around 20% of provisions to a single account opened in a commercial bank with the central bank’s approval,” the publication reports. The 20% limit will rise to 100% once the companies have adjusted to the changes.

