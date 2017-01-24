Ant Financial eyes up blockchain for Alipay

News in brief

Alibaba’s payment affiliate Ant Financial is “definitely” looking into using blockchain to underpin its mobile payments platform Alipay, CEO Eric Jing has told CNBC, adding that artificial intelligence and blockchain will be “deeply” integrated into Ant Financial’s operations. “My vision [is] that we want to serve 2bn people in the next 10 years by using technology, by working together with partners to serve those underserved,” Jing says. Alipay now has more than 450m users.