Tuesday 24 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Ant Financial eyes up blockchain for Alipay

    News in brief

    Alibaba’s payment affiliate Ant Financial is “definitely” looking into using blockchain to underpin its mobile payments platform Alipay, CEO Eric Jing has told CNBC, adding that artificial intelligence and blockchain will be “deeply” integrated into Ant Financial’s operations. “My vision [is] that we want to serve 2bn people in the next 10 years by using technology, by working together with partners to serve those underserved,” Jing says. Alipay now has more than 450m users.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 24 January 2017, 13:26

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     