Alibaba’s payment affiliate Ant Financial is “definitely” looking into using blockchain to underpin its mobile payments platform Alipay, CEO Eric Jing has told CNBC, adding that artificial intelligence and blockchain will be “deeply” integrated into Ant Financial’s operations. “My vision [is] that we want to serve 2bn people in the next 10 years by using technology, by working together with partners to serve those underserved,” Jing says. Alipay now has more than 450m users.
- Ant Financial eyes up blockchain for Alipay
- Free Galaxy S7 offer for Samsung Pay’s UAE launch
- Chinese third-party payment providers face client cash regulation
- Tesco rolls out mobile payments service across UK
- Rail passengers pilot Bluetooth and geolocation service for ticket-free travel