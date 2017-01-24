CPI Card Group and Proxama to offer innovative mobile and EMV payments services in North America

PARTNER NEWS: Payments solutions provider CPI Card Group has chosen to use technology supplied by digital payments solution provider Proxama to deliver “innovative financial and payments products” to its North American customer base, including mobile and EMV-related services.

“We see great potential in this agreement with Proxama to broaden our mobile and EMV-related services and offerings to meet the dynamic and diverse needs of our customers,” says Lane R Dublin, senior vice president of sales and marketing at CPI Card Group.

Full details can be found in the official announcement: