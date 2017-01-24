CPI Card Group and Proxama to offer innovative mobile and EMV payments services in North America

PARTNER NEWS: Payments solutions provider CPI Card Group has chosen to use technology supplied by digital payments solution provider Proxama to deliver “innovative financial and payments products” to its North American customer base, including mobile and EMV-related services.
CPI Card Group and Proxama announce strategic relationship
Proxama, the international digital and mobile commerce company specialising in end-to-end payment solutions for card issuers and processors, is delighted to announce a joint agreement with CPI Card Group, a global leader in financial and EMV chip card production and related services, to deliver innovative financial and payments products to CPI’s growing North American customer base.
CPI Card Group is a leading provider in payment card production and related services, offering a single source for credit, debit and prepaid debit cards including EMV chip personalization, instant issuance, fulfilment and mobile payment services, with more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and as a trusted partner to financial institutions. CPI Card Group and Proxama will continue to offer and develop the most comprehensive financial solutions to meet payments and processing customer demand in Canada and the United States.
Patrick Regester, EVP Sales and Marketing for Proxama’s Digital Payments Division commented: “We are excited to have established this collaboration with CPI Card Group for the hosting and promotion of our highly-regarded product suite in North America. This agreement will enable CPI to provide best-in-class payment solutions to their extensive customer base and to new clients, extending further the range of products and services that CPI is able to offer to the market.”
Lane R. Dubin, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at CPI Card Group added: “We see great potential in this agreement with Proxama to broaden our mobile and EMV-related services and offerings to meet the dynamic and diverse needs of our customers. Our alliance with Proxama reflects our dedication to expand our domestic and global market presence and deliver best-in-class financial solutions.”