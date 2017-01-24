Target to launch mobile payment service this year

News in brief

US retail giant Target is to introduce its own mobile payment service to “one or more of its own apps” later this year, the company’s Michael McNamara has told Recode. “It’s not clear if Target will add the payment feature to its main Target app, its popular Cartwheel coupon app or both,” the publication reports. The service will initially be available to customers with Target REDcards, “debit or credit cards that come with perks like 5% off Target purchases and free shipping on online orders”. Reports that Target was planning to launch a mobile payment service emerged in December 2015.