Australian government pushes for biometrics to replace passports at airports

News in brief

International travellers arriving at Australian airports may soon be able to pass through immigration and customs using biometric recognition without having to show their passports. “Passengers will be processed by biometric recognition of the face, iris and/or fingerprints matched to existing data,” The Sydney Morning Herald reports. The Australian government’s Department of Immigration and Border Protection is now seeking a service provider to implement the “seamless traveller” system, which it hopes will process 90% of travellers automatically by 2020.